Campbell River business steps up to help John Howard KidStart on Giving Tuesday

For the seventh year in a row, Healthyway Natural Foods will be participating in Giving Tuesday by matching customer donations to KidStart on Dec. 3, up to $1,000. Photo contributed

John Howard KidStart needs your help this Giving Tuesday, Dece. 3.

For the seventh year in a row, Healthyway Natural Foods will be participating in Giving Tuesday by matching customer donations to KidStart on Dec. 3, up to $1,000. That is a potential $2,000 donation to support local children and youth. Consider visiting Healthyway at 1121 Cedar Street on Giving Tuesday to make your donation. On that day, $5 becomes $10, $10 becomes $20, and $20 becomes $40 for KidStart.

There are currently 146 local children on the waitlist for KidStart, Campbell River’s only one-to-one mentoring program for children and youth who need a big buddy. Your donation can help The John Howard Society of North Island match more kids with a volunteer mentor.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two days where the focus is on getting great deals and they gave rise to the idea of Giving Tuesday, a day devoted to giving back. Help kids in Campbell River and area by giving to John Howard KidStart.

Donations can also be made online at www.jhsni.bc.ca or in person or by mail to The John Howard Society of North Island, 140 10th Ave, Campbell River, BC, V9W 4E3. Donations over $10 are eligible for a tax receipt.