Campbell River business marks first anniversary with Transition House fundraiser

Elizabeth Billings, owner of Cavallo Aesthetics & Day Spa in Campbell River, and her two daughters Sydney and Hayley will celebrate the spa’s first anniversary by giving back to a charity that is dear to their hearts. Fifty per cent of our services for Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2 will be donated to Anne Elmore Women’s shelter. Photo by Farro MacKenzie Photography

Cavallo Aesthetics & Day Spa is marking its first anniversary by giving back to the Anne Elmore Transition House on Nov. 1 and 2.

Cavallo Aesthetics & Day Spa is a family owned and business run by Liz Billings and her daughters Sydney and Hayley. Liz is behind the scenes doing the books and social media posts, while the girls are running the day to day services. Cavallo provides manicures, pedicures, gel nails, waxing, and lash enhancements.

The business is turning one-year-old on Nov. 1 and they want you to join them in celebrating. On Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2, for every service they provide, they are donating 50 per cent to Anne Elmore Transition House.

“It’s a service that my little family had to use many years ago,” Liz said. “The staff were caring, compassionate and helped us out in a time of need. Now it’s our turn to give back.”

Feel free to pop by the spa, say hello, have a goodie, and enter their twoonie draw for a SPA Pedicure. Proceeds from the draw are going to a local family that are going through a tough time with travel and medical expenses taking their sick boy to Children’s Hospital.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter