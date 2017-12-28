Campbell River business delivers turkey dinner to first responders and hospital workers on Christmas Eve

The Awads, owners of Baba Gannouj, deliver turkey dinner to the paramedics, fire fighters, hospital worker and RCMP working on Christmas Eve.

While families gathered around the table on Christmas Eve, emergency responders diligently waited and watched, just in case of disaster.

But for the 6th year in a row the owners of Baba Gannouj brought turkey dinner and holiday cheer to the RCMP, the fire department, the paramedics and the staff at the Emergency Department at the hospital.

“We want them to know that we think about them more than just ‘people’ doing their daily job,” said Salma Awad. “Sure, everyone has a job but to them it never stops.”

The Awad family plans for months in advance and ask for nothing in return.

At the end of the day Salma said what the first responders and hospital workers do for the community can never be recognized enough, but serving turkey dinners at least brings smiles to everyones faces.

“Sometimes a lot of us forget what’s surrounding us until we need help,” Salma said, adding they are working towards getting the community involved in some kind of Christmas Spirit project next year, as well.

