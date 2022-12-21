Campbell River Boston Pizza honoured for helping out at Hama?Elas Community Kitchen

MP Rachel Blaney presented owner with certificate of appreciation

From left are Boston Pizza general manager Mike Martin, MP Rachel Blaney, Boston Pizza owner Chris Seeley, Ian Baikie from the Hama?Elas Community Kitchen, and Joanne Watson from Hama?Elas and the Campbell River Food Bank. Photo courtesy Rachel Blaney

Every Sunday for over a year, Chris Seeley and the team at the Campbell River Boston Pizza contributed hot meals to people at the Hama?Elas Community Kitchen.

“My father always taught me and my family to help others in need, however we could,” Seeley, who owns the franchise said. “These contributions could not happen without the help of our staff and our patrons, and we are deeply thankful to them. I know there are competing demands for many people in the community, and we appreciate their support.”

In honour of his and the team’s hard work, North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney presented Seeley with a certificate of appreciation on Dec. 20.

“I was so happy to learn about Chris’ dedication to the community when Ian Baikie shared the story with me,” Blaney said. “It’s important to recognize these valued contributions. Many people want to help but aren’t sure how. Chris’ contributions show us that there are many different ways we can give back to our community.”

Ian Baikie, whose contributions help keep Hama?Elas Community Kitchen operational, says there is a commonality with people in the community who rely on these meals. Many of the people have no partners to share expenses, are on a fixed income, and/or must put most of their money towards their rent.

Joining Blaney, Seeley, and Baikie were Joanne Watson, Kitchen Lead for the Hama?Elas Community Kitchen and Manager of the Campbell River Food Bank, and Mike Martin, General Manager of Boston Pizza in Campbell River.

“Hama?Elas Community Kitchen feeds people every day,” Blaney says. “That organization is operated by volunteers. With Boston Pizza taking it on every Sunday, those volunteers have a little less worry. They can rely on Boston Pizza and I think that’s just beautiful. It’s about feeding people who are hungry and it’s about commitment to their community. When you help your community, there’s nothing more amazing than your reliability.”

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Campbell RiverCommmunityfood security

From left are Boston Pizza general manager Mike Martin, MP Rachel Blaney, Boston Pizza owner Chris Seeley, Ian Baikie from the Hama?Elas Community Kitchen, and Joanne Watson from Hama?Elas and the Campbell River Food Bank. Photo courtesy Rachel Blaney
