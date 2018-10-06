Campbell River basketball tournament to raise funds for Jonah Shankar’s fight against cancer

The action is intense and so is the support for Jonah Shankar at the Jump for Jonah basketball tournament fundraiser being held at Carihi, Phoenix and Timberline schools. Stop by for the concession, t-shirt sales and silent auction at Carihi if you would like to contribute. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

A basketball tournament in aid of Jonah Shankar, the young man fighting a tumour and who received chemotherapy via Convection Enhanced Delivery (CED) at the world-renowned Harley Street Clinic in London, England, is being held at Carihi, Phoenix and Timberline schools today to raise money to help pay for the medial treatments.

The PE staff at Carihi Secondary in Campbell River have organized this event in support of Jonah. Jonah, his dad, his younger brother Marcus and his aunts all attended Carihi and spent countless hours in that gym playing basketball.

Besides the tournament games, there is also a concession, t-shirt sales and a silent auction to help raise money to help Jonah and his family.

Another way to help is via a gofundme page.

OR THROUGH THIS GREAT FLY-TYING BENEFIT

