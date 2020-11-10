The annual Christmas artisan market is usually held at the Campbell River Art Gallery but the 2020 version has been cancelled due to COVID-19 complications. Campbell River Mirror file photo

Campbell River Art Gallery’s annual Christmas Artisan Market cancelled, replaced by Fine Arts Fair

The Campbell River Art Gallery’s annual Christmas Artisan Market has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CRAG team has had to rethink the annual Artisan Market this year,” gallery executive director Sara Lopez Assu said in the gallery’s latest digital newsletter. “The level of complexity and risk involved in hosting such an event was deemed too high, so we have taken the difficult decision to cancel it”

In its place, the gallery will be hosting a Fine Arts Fair in the Main Gallery, from Dec. 3-22.

“The Fine Arts Fair is an intentionally curated art sale, featuring high-quality fine art by thoughtfully selected artists from British Columbia,” Lopez Assu says. “The selection committee and I are so excited to offer locals this truly unique opportunity to shop for professional art right here in Campbell River. Splurge on a new piece for your mantle, bring a client, or just come enjoy this exclusive experience.”

The Fine Arts Fair opens in time for the annual downtown Starlight Shopping event on Dec. 3 and 4. And for those who prefer to shop online, the CRAG is launching its new online store in early December, featuring both the Fine Arts Fair and a selection of items from the gift shop. Details, including hours, health protocols, and private shopping by appointment, will be posted on Facebook and on the gallery’s website.

