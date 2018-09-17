Campbell River Art Gallery hosts youth art workshops with Dominique Pétrin

Youth workshops come ahead of exhibition launch on Thursday

A group of young people turned out for a workshop on Sunday that involved using a quilt pattern to assemble pieces of wildly patterned paper into unique designs. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

A group of local youth turned out on Sunday for a workshop with Montreal-based artist Dominique Pétrin.

The event involved using a quilt pattern to assemble pieces of wildly patterned paper into unique designs.

Creations from the workshop will be featured with Pétrin’s dazzling exhibition when it opens on Thursday at the Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG).

Last week, the gallery also hosted a youth workshop with Pétrin that involved posting patterns onto the poles in Spirit Square.

