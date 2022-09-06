Campbell River Art Gallery hosts an evening of Elegance, Art and Commemoration

The Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) is busy preparing for their bi-annual fundraiser gala, which will take place on Sept. 24 6 - 11 p.m. at Maritime Heritage Center. Photo contributed

The Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) is busy preparing for their bi-annual fundraiser gala, which will take place on Sept. 24 6 – 11 p.m. at Maritime Heritage Center.

Glamour and an evening of opulence is to be expected, with the tagline for the event being “Haute Couture, Haute Cuisine.”

Attendees dressed in their gala best will arrive and be given the red carpet experience, paparazzi included, and an array of vintage cars for a glamorous photo opportunity. Once inside guests will be treated to canapés and a three course meal from Good Wife Gourmet as well as drinks and a signature cocktail from Wild Coast Cocktails.

The evening’s main event will be an exciting live auction featuring Fine Art pieces by acclaimed artists such as Bill Henderson, Sonny Assu, Sara Robichaud, Cole Speck, Bruce Alfred, Sally Podmore, Troy Moth, Molly Lamb Bobak, and many more. Other activities for the evening include impromptu, professional dance performances and a silent auction featuring BC artists.

The CRAG will also be introducing a new inaugural award at the gala, the Mulidzas – Curtis Wilson Award.

Curtis Wilson was an incredible artist and friend to all that knew him; he was well loved within the community and was on the CRAG’s Board of Directors for several years. Wilson was committed to his artistic practice and used his art and presence to uplift and bring together the community. In honor of, and to continue on this legacy, the CRAG will be introducing the Mulidzas – Curtis Wilson Award, a bi-annual award that will recognize a local artist who displays excellence in the arts and a distinct commitment to community service. This year at the 2022 gala, the CRAG will be auctioning off a set of Wilson’s prints donated to the gallery to fund the trust that will go along with the award, which will be presented for the first time at their 2024 gala.

This event is possible thanks to the generosity of Arts Benefactors WestUrban Developments, MOSAIC, and Denise Mitchell Interiors, as well as Arts Leaders Wei Wai Kum First Nation, BC Hydro, Chan Nowosad Boates, and Upland Group.

Tickets are available for purchase at the CRAG’s website: https://crartgallery.ca/. The Gala is set to take place on Sept. 24, 6 – 11 p.m., at the Maritime Heritage Centre.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtCampbell River