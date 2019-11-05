Campbell River area weather: drizzly morning, cloudy afternoon and evening

Ah, November.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of drizzle today, a 60 per cent chance of it this morning. Also expect fog patches dissipating near noon. Tonight will be partly cloudy with fog patches returning in the evening.

Tomorrow will be a better day with a mix of sun and cloud but then rain returns for the rest of the week.

On the highways, watch for utility work on Highway 19A between Lalum Road and Hamm Road, 16-1 km south of Campbell River until tomorrow. There will be single lane alternating traffic.

North of town, construction continues on Highway 19 between Lakeview Road and Browns Bay until Nov. 15 on weekdays and Saturday. Watch for single lane alternating traffic.