Campbell River area weather: drizzly morning, cloudy afternoon and evening

Ah, November.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of drizzle today, a 60 per cent chance of it this morning. Also expect fog patches dissipating near noon. Tonight will be partly cloudy with fog patches returning in the evening.

Tomorrow will be a better day with a mix of sun and cloud but then rain returns for the rest of the week.

On the highways, watch for utility work on Highway 19A between Lalum Road and Hamm Road, 16-1 km south of Campbell River until tomorrow. There will be single lane alternating traffic.

North of town, construction continues on Highway 19 between Lakeview Road and Browns Bay until Nov. 15 on weekdays and Saturday. Watch for single lane alternating traffic.

Previous story
Packing a shoebox for a child who feels forgotten

Just Posted

Packing a shoebox for a child who feels forgotten

Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes are back and ready to be packed

UPDATE: driver dead after cement truck tumbles into lake west of Campbell River

Coroner, Campbell River RCMP investigating after vehicle ends up in Buttle Lake Monday

After the election: The future of fish farms in the North Island

The Liberal Party pledged they would shut down open-net fish farming in B.C. by 2025.

Fewer than expected students likely means less money for Campbell River School District

Final budget could be affected by $397,000 reduction

Wanted man arrested after standoff in Campbell River

Remains unnamed while new charges are investigated

VIDEO: Possible candidates to become the next federal Green leader

Elizabeth May announced her resignation as leader on Nov. 4

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Someone stealing Poppy Fund donation boxes in Island community

Comox Legion branch reports seven collection boxes taken this past week

Fossil fuel industry tops the list of lobbyist groups in Ottawa: report

Report recommends creating office to advocate for climate change action

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

Man arrested in North Cowichan after break and enter, sexual assault

34-year old Kamal Bhoondpaul arrested Halloween night

Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Crashes, court cases driving Crown corporation costs

Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

Most Read