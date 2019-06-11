Campbell River area rolling into a few more days of sunshine and warm temperatures

Today’s Daily Walk in the Park joins forces with the weather and road report

Good morning. Once again we are combing today’s weather and roads report with Alistair Taylor’s Daily Walk in the Park.

It’s an early start today, so it’s a good time to catch the sunrise, this time from Hidden Harbour South Park, a small little pocket that forms the northern end start and/or finish of the Rotary Seawalk for many people. There’s a small parking lot and some lawn and a couple of benches overlooking the entrance to Discovery Passage and the Cape Mudge Lighthouse.

And it will be a good place to catch the sunrise with mainly sunny conditions today and for most of the rest of the week. Temperatures will be in the high 20’s today and tomorrow with mainly sunny today, a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow then back to sunny conditions into the weekend.

On the highways, work continues on Jubilee Parkway with the installation of traffic lights and an intersection at Willow Creek Road. Further south on Highway 19, watch for road sweeping between Hamm Road and Airport Main Forest Service Road until June 13.

Have a nice day, wear your sunscreen and be careful with fires.

