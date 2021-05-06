The Campbell River and District Adult Care Society has taken possession of a lot on Cedar Street in downtown Campbell River and plans to build a new centre to expand its programs from Willow Point. On hand May 5 to kick off a fundraising campaign for the building project are (from left) CRDACS employees Leanne Leitch and Pam Mann and CRDACS board members Tom Williams and Dan Wallis. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River and District Adult Care Society raising funds to build downtown centre

The Campbell River and District Adult Care Society (CRDACS) launched a fundraising campaign recently to build a new centre in downtown Campbell River.

CRDACS has been in existence since 1980, serving the community for more than 40 years under the the mission to “restore a sense of dignity, reduce isolation improve quality of life and assist individuals to remain independent in the community.”

The society currently delivers services on Larwood Road in Willow Point and in Black Creek but recently bought a lot on Cedar Street in downtown Campbell River. The society plans to build an additional day program and provide services similar to what it currently offers at its Larwood location.

The society has launched a $1 million initial fundraising campaign to build their new centre which will house programming that helps adults in need of those services.

For more information about CRDACS, visit www.cradultcare.com.

