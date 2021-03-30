Campbell River Air Cadets hold virtual Mess Dinner

By FCpl Marcel Huber-Stefiuk,

Cadet Correspondent

On Feb. 16, 363 Capt. Brian Barker Squadron of Campbell River held their very first virtual Mess Dinner through Zoom with great success.

At first glance, this was definitely an unusual way to hold a Mess Dinner, but with a little creativity and a lot of hard work, it was a resounding success. No shortcuts were taken, as each Cadet had to cook their own four-course meal and had to set their own tables with formal place settings.

As a fun contest, there was a prize for best table setting. The night’s winner was LAC Ariana LaRush.

The guest of honour for the event was Major Darryl Rolfe RCSU (Pacific) Area OIC, who was able to join the Cadets from his house to participate in the evening’s activity.

The tradition of a Mess Dinner in Cadets is to familiarize them with Candian Armed Forces traditions and customs. They are happy occasions where all Cadets regardless of rank get to meet in an informal environment where good manners are expected and camaraderie among the Cadets is strengthened. This yearly tradition is one of the many highlights of the Cadet year at 363 Squadron, and, despite the current COVID-19 restrictions, is still going strong!

This Mess Dinner was particularly special for FSgt Marshall Riddell as it was his last night with the Cadet program as an aging out Cadet. We are all looking forward to a time when we can conduct this activity in-person once again!

