Campbell River Air Cadets celebrate their year at Ceremonial Review

WO1 Callum Gimson receives his Lord Strathcona Medal from Commander Brad Henderson. The medal is the highest award that can be bestowed upon a Canadian cadet in recognition of exemplary performance in physical and military training. Photo by C.I. Ashly Fraser

Campbell River’s 363 Captain Brian Barker Squadron of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets celebrated another exceptional year on the weekend as they held their 32 annual ceremonial review in front of friends, family and visiting dignitaries.

Reviewing officer Commander Brad Henderson, who oversees all of the Pacific Coast cadets, inspected the squadron, followed by demonstrations by the cadets’ marksmanship team, first aid team and the annual presentations of the awards that recognize excellence in their ranks.

“This is the biggest event of the year for the cadets and they have worked hard all year to get here,” says Rosina Huber, Vice President of the 363 Air Cadets Squadron Sponsoring Committee. “It is a celebration of their achievements, a chance to showcase the skills they have learned throughout their training year and to be recognized for their efforts. We are very proud of them.”

Those efforts didn’t go unrecognized throughout the year, either. Many of the local cadets competed and performed exceptionally well at various events held all over the province.

“Our squadron teams did exceptionally well this year,” Huber says. “Our Marksmanship Team placed first at the Marksmanship Zone Competition and went on to the Provincial Competition, the First Aid Team won first place in the Vancouver Island competition and Cpl Laurin received a bronze medal in the Effective Speaking Competition.”

Many of the cadets will now head off to various training camps throughout B.C. and across Canada this summer, learning skills in aviation, aviation technology, aircraft maintenance, marksmanship, drill, survival skills, glider and power pilot training and more. Some of the older cadets will also be working as staff cadets at many of the summer training camps, as well.

For anyone interested in joining the ranks, registration and information night is on Sept. 3 for all youth aged 12 to 18, with training taking place at Hangar No. 6 at 2371 Airport Drive on Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

For more information on the squadron contact 363crac@gmail.com by email or check out their website at 363aircadets.wordpress.com

This year’s complete list of awards recipients is as follows:

Most Proficient Level 1: LAC Marcel Huber-Stefiuk

Most Proficient Level 2: Cpl Isabelle Laurin

Most Proficient Level 3: FCpl Diego Christiansen-Barker

Most Proficient Level 4: FCpl Georgia Broadley

Cadet of the Year: WO2 Luke Shields

Lord Strathcona Medal: WO1 Callum Gimson

Royal Canadian Legion Cadet Medal of Excellence: WO2 Lokman Wong



FCpl Diego Christiansen-Barker receives his Most Proficient Level 3 award from Bill Alder of Sealand Aviation on Saturday. Photo by C.I Ashly Fraser

The 363 Captain Brian Barker Squadron’s First Aid Team, which won first place in this year’s Vancouver Island Competition, demonstrates its skills at the 32nd Annual Ceremonial Review last weekend. Photo by C.I. Ashly Fraser

Reg Barker presents FCpl Georgia Broadley her Most Proficient Level 4 award at the annual Ceremonial Review. Photo by C.I. Ashly Fraser

Acting Mayor of Campbell River, Coun. Charlie Cornfield, presents Cpl Isabelle Laurin with her Most Proficient Level 2 award on Saturday. Photo by C.I. Ashly Fraser

Lieutenant Colonel Margaret Jacula (second from left) presents the squadron’s Cadet of the Year award to WO2 Luke Shields alongside CWO Rowlandson of 19 Wing Comox (far left), 19 and SSC President Tanja Shields (far right). Photo by C.I. Ashly Fraser

RCMP School Liaison Officer Cst. Desmet presents LAC Marcel Huber-Stefiuk his Most Proficient Level 1 award Saturday. Photo by C.I. Ashly Fraser