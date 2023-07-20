Campbell River air cadet creates confident future leaders

Cadet Sergeant Marcel Huber-Stefiuk is mentoring young cadets at the Cadet Activity Program at Vernon Cadet Training Center for summer 2023 in Vernon. Photo by: Cadet Warrant Officer Khoi Nguyen

Cadet Sergeant Marcel Huber-Stefiuk is mentoring young cadets at the Cadet Activity Program at Vernon Cadet Training Center for summer 2023 in Vernon, British Columbia.

Cadet Sergeant Huber-Stefiuk is a cadet from 363 Captain Brian Barker Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Campbell River, British Columbia. He is a staff cadet for the Cadet Activity Program within Vernon Cadet Training Center for this upcoming summer.

Since joining cadets, Sgt. Huber-Stefiuk has gained confidence and increased his social interactions while meeting new youth that share similar interests. A big part of his confidence development was thanks to the Power Pilot Scholarship Program, a program offered for youth aged 17+ in the Air Cadet Program to obtain their pilots license.

This summer, he hopes to mentor young cadets through various activities he is passionate about such as Marksmanship and help them through a zipline course for a “fun and rewarding experience with younger cadets.”

One of the aims within the Cadet Program is to develop good leadership qualities and citizenship skills. The Cadet Program offers various opportunities such as the Cadet Activity Program to “become leaders in their local communities and helps build confidence within the cadet.”

The Cadet Program is for youth aged 12-18. If you are or know any youth who may be interested in the cadet program, or an adult who would like to volunteer, please visit www.canada.ca/cadets for more information.

