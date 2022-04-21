Cameron and the tree frog – a story about protecting wildlife from garbage

Cameron found this little green frog, buried under a pile of garbage. It had made its home there, and Cameron knew that this wasn’t a healthy place for a tree frog to live. She then took the little frog and built a new, safer, home, made from nature’s own building materials and cleaned up all of the garbage. Photo contributed

By Tara Jordan

Hello and happy Earth Week!

Everyone needs to hear the story of a little girl named Cameron, who did a wonderful thing for a tree frog recently.

Cameron found this little green frog, buried under a pile of garbage. It had made its home there, and Cameron knew that this wasn’t a healthy place for a tree frog to live. She knew that the plastic and other garbage could make the frog sick and wanted to help.

She said, “The reason we do this is for all creatures to have a safe place to live.”

She then took the little frog and built a new, safer, home, made from nature’s own building materials and cleaned up all of the garbage. Good job Cameron!

This is what it is truly all about.

The 3rd annual Small Planet Cleanup Contest is on now until April 30, and there is over $4,000 in cash prizes for impressive cleanups, (like this one), in our region.

The rules are simple. From now until Friday, April 30 at 6 p.m.:

1. Take before and after photos of garbage you find and clean up anywhere in the Campbell River/Comox Valley Strathcona Regional District.

2. Submit your photos on our contest page at https://smallplanetenergy.ca/small-planet-energy-clean-up-contest-2022/ (Multiple entries are encouraged).

3. Get outside and make a positive difference by being a part of the solution today. Spread the word!

This Friday, (April 22) is the 52nd annual celebration of Earth Day, which is a global movement that now includes 193 countries around the world. Please take a moment to clean up some garbage when you can. No entry is too small, and it is all for our Small Planet.

Special thanks to our generous sponsors at Hi-Limit Plumbing and Heating Inc, The Web Smith, Island Owl Mazda, TPH Contracting Inc., IZCO Technology Solutions, Fitness Etc., Ranger Forest Services, Sage Spa, Anytime Fitness and Waypoint Insurance. Lastly, thank you to Pitch-In Canada for providing 400 biodegradable garbage bags to help with our clean up!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverEnvironment