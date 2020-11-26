Campbell River school district celebrates top academic graduates

Carihi graduate, Riley Sutherland, and Timberline Secondary graduate, Chris James, are the 2019-2020 recipients of the prestigious Governor General’s Medallion.

The Governor General’s Medallion is awarded to one student from each secondary school throughout the province for achieving the highest, combined academic grade point average during their grade 11 and grade 12 years.

“Chris and Riley are to be commended for this achievement,” says Dr. Jeremy Morrow, superintendent of schools for School District 72. “To place at the top of ones’ class in the final two years of secondary school is only accomplished through a great deal of hard work and perseverance. We are incredibly proud of these young men and wish them the very best in their future endeavours.”

Riley Sutherland, Carihi Secondary’s top academic student for 2019/2020 school year credits his math and science teachers for helping him discover and explore his passion for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). He is currently attending the University of British Columbia, working towards a degree in engineering or physics.

Timberline Secondary’s top academic student last year, Chris James, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in engineering at the University of Victoria with the hopes of becoming a software or computer engineer. While school is different this year, he looks forward to attending UVic in person, hopefully next fall.

RELATED: SD72 schools and educators embrace outdoor education and learning outdoors

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverEducation