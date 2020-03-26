The Campbell River Chamber of Commerce is holding a virtual meeting for local business owners tonight. (Steve Kidd - Black Press Media)

Campbell River Chamber to hold virtual meeting

Meeting for businesses to stay up to date on latest COVID-19 news

The Campbell River Chamber of Commerce will be holding a virtual meeting tonight (March 26) at 6 p.m. to give local businesses a better understanding of the initiatives underway in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The focus of the meeting will be a session on how to support employees during challenging times. Business owners will be able to listen in as leadership coach Crystal Henrickson and operations advisor Annika Reinhardt discuss how to talk to staff about the situation, how to help productivity during time off and what to do about having to lay employees off. Other topics will include alternatives to layoffs, and how business owners can stay on top of government support. Information on how to participate in the meeting is available at the end of this article.

Another one of the initiatives is the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit, which will provide income support payments of up to $2,000 per month. The application process will be open starting in April, and funding will be available starting 10 days later. This funding will be made available to wage earners, contract workers and self-employed workers who do not qualify for employment insurance. Benefits will be available for four months. This initiative was announced by the federal government on March 25.

Finally, the chamber is asking food businesses who need help procuring and setting up plexiglass sneeze shields to help keep operations running to contact Rick Segal from Poseidon Ocean Systems at rick@poseidonos.com.

Meeting information

Thursday March 26th @ 6:00pm

https://zoom.us/j/186309257

Meeting ID: 186 309 257

One tap mobile +17789072071,,186309257# Canada

Dial In Number: +1 778 907 2071 Canada

Meeting ID: 186 309 257

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
BusinessCampbell RiverNews

Campbell River Chamber to hold virtual meeting

