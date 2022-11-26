Bring joy to pet owners this Christmas with Kibbles and Blitzen

The Kibbles & Blitzen pet food and supply drive returns to Campbell River on Dec. 10.

Agents of Pemberton Homes want to help the pets that don’t have a home or whose parents need a little extra help this Christmas by collecting pet food and supplies for donation to CR Paws and the Campbell River SPCA.

Drop off donations of new, unopened and non-expired cat and dog food, any dry/wet food, cat litter (pellets), pet collars of any size, toys, paper towels and treats to the Pemberton Homes office at 1-2204 South Island Highway between Dec. 1 and 10, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you can’t make it down, Pemberton Homes agents can pick up your donations on Dec. 10 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Leave your donations outside for pickup. Email the Pemberton Homes office at frontdesk@phcr.ca or call/leave a message at 250-923-9236 with your address or call/text any Pemberton Homes agents directly and they will put you on the list.

CR Paws has had over 56 litters of kittens this year with each litter having between 1-6 kittens, so they are in desperate need of Royal Canin wet/dry kitten food.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and DonationsPets