From left: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Kim Wood, Rod Brind’Amour and, in front, Charlie Wood. Photo contributed

Brind’Amour/Nugent-Hopkins Cystic Fibrosis Golf Classic, Dinner and Auction cancelled

Due to the COVID-19 virus the Brind’Amour/Nugent-Hopkins Cystic Fibrosis Golf Classic, Dinner and Auction scheduled for June 20th of this year is being cancelled.

The 25th will take place June 19, 2021. The organizing committee is disappointed but the priority at the moment is to keep people safe and healthy.

The committee expressed concern for anyone who’s been impacted by the virus, either directly or indirectly. They are focused on the health and safety of everyone in our community.

The local Chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Canada wishes to thank everyone who had already indicated their support for the event and would particularly like to thank the platinum sponsors who were all in for this year including: Thrifty Foods; Campbell River Kinsmen; RBC Dominion Securities; Steve Marshall Ford; Domcor Health, Safety & Security; Ed Rosse Plumbing & Heating; Campbell River Mirror; Carstar Campbell River-Rich’s Auto; Carstar Courtenay; McDonald’s; Tim Hortons; Match Eatery & Public House/Chances; Cermaq; WestUrban Developments Ltd.

While the event for this year is cancelled, the critical advocacy, research and clinical care work of Cystic Fibrosis Canada is ongoing. When the dust settles, event organizers will be looking to make up some of our losses for this year. They will appreciate every bit of support from those who are in a position to do so. The committee is very pleased that some of the golfers and supporters have offered to donate despite the event being cancelled.

“We really appreciate their kind gestures of support because this will be a very difficult year for fundraising,” the committee said in a statement.

People with cystic fibrosis are really feeling anxious during this pandemic because they are very vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. Kim Wood who has CF said, “I am so grateful to everyone who is doing what they can to stay home, observe social distancing and to those frontline workers who are helping keep us safe. I am terrified of this virus – it’s bad enough having CF but to add on the virus is more than I care to think about.”

While it is a major disappointment that this year’s event is cancelled, the support in this community for the fight against cystic fibrosis is heartwarming. This moment reminds us that we’re all connected like never before. We’re called upon to be our best selves, with patience, understanding and compassion.

The organizers look forward to seeing everyone next year.

Most Read