Last year’s Bowl for Breath Winners: In front are Kim and Charlie Wood (Kim has CF); Justin Turner, top fundraiser and Sven Davies, helicopter flight winner. In back are Jens and Mary Rolinski, owners of McDonalds; Cindy Stewart, event organizer; and Tom Langdon, pilot for West Coast Helicopters.

Bowl for Breath on Feb. 2 and 3 supports work on cystic fibrosis

School registration forms for Campbell River event are due Jan. 18

The annual Bowl for Breath will take place on the weekend of Feb. 2 and 3 at the Campbell River Bowling Centre.

Jo-Ann Wallis, president of the local chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Canada, says, “We welcome Kim Wood and Rachel Black as the new organizers of the event – they are working hard to make it a success. We are hoping the school community will rally once again to support this important event for the CF cause. Thanks to funds raised through events like this ,Kim Wood, who has CF, is grateful to be able to give back by helping organize the event.”

Elementary, middle and secondary students can participate in the Bowl for Breath by registering at participating schools. School coordinators have information about the event and registration forms. Each participant will bowl two games at their choice of time slots. Registration forms need to be returned to schools by Friday, Jan. 18 or by calling Kim Wood at 604-614-9098 after that date.

Children may collect pledges or make a minimum $10 donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Canada Campbell River Chapter.

Adults are invited to register early for the event in order to bowl on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. Rachel Black says, “We need teams to turn out and help us fight this terrible disease. People will have fun while helping find a cure for CF.” Adults should call Risa Branchi at 250-830-0833 to register. They can collect pledges or make a minimum donation of $20 to participate.

“It will be fun for adults who participated when they were students to participate again now,” says Black.

Cystic fibrosis mainly affects the lungs and the digestive system. In cases where the lungs are most seriously affected, individuals find taking a breath a difficult chore. For others, the disease starves their bodies by interfering with the absorption of nutrients as food travels through their digestive system.

Kim Wood (Black) is grateful to everyone who participates or helps support the Bowl For Breath. She spends at least three hours every day taking medications and doing therapies to help sustain her life. In 1989, when the first Bowl for Breath was held, her life expectancy was 19 years. Today, because of improvements in medical care, 50 per cent of people diagnosed with cystic fibrosis are expected to live until 50 years. Kim has reached the age of 37, worked as a nurse, is a wife and has a young son – this has been possible thanks to funds raised by events like the Bowl for Breath. Over the past 30 years this event has raised over $350,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Participants can help make this the best year ever by participating and by contributing funds to those collecting pledges to bowl.

The CF chapter invites people to join the fun of bowling while making a difference in the lives of all people who cope with CF each and every day. Participants are eligible for all kinds of prizes because of sponsors like Little Caesars, Save-On-Foods, Superstore, Don and Bonni Roset, Landmark Theatres, Sports Expert, Canadian Tire and London Drugs. All children will receive a coupon from McDonalds, Strathcona Gardens, Dairy Queen and a gift from Shoppers Drug Mart. For every $50 a child raises, their name will be entered into a draw for a helicopter ride for five, courtesy of West Coast Helicopters. Special recognition goes to the Campbell River Kinsmen who have strongly supported this event for the past 31 years.

For more information contact Chris Black at chrisblack@shaw.ca or phone 250-923-4992.

