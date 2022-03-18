Wearing ribbons to show solidarity with Ukraine, Lois Tirebuck and Kathy Fitzsimmons and other members of St. Peter’s Anglican Church are getting ready to welcome donations of bottles there to raise money for aid to Ukraine on Saturday, March 26. Photo contributed

Wearing ribbons to show solidarity with Ukraine, Lois Tirebuck and Kathy Fitzsimmons and other members of St. Peter’s Anglican Church are getting ready to welcome donations of bottles there to raise money for aid to Ukraine on Saturday, March 26. Photo contributed

Bottle drive supports Ukrainian relief effort

On March 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Anglican Church will be holding a bottle drive in its parking lot at 228 S. Dogwood Street.

All funds from the bottle returns will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross Relief Funds for aid in Ukraine.

How does the Red Cross Help? The following is from the Red Cross/Red Crescent website: “International Red Cross teams are currently helping in a variety of ways, including: Delivering food and hygiene parcels to families fleeing. Providing first aid training for thousands of people sheltering in metro stations and bomb shelters in Ukraine.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverUkraine

Previous story
Abbotsford girl raises $2,500 for Ukraine through homemade bracelet, bookmark sales
Next story
Campbell River transit users can now track their buses

Just Posted

The City of Campbell River’s Downtown Safety Office. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Downtown Campbell River Safety Office lease extended amidst questions of effectiveness

A Campbell River based documentary television series is looking for artists from northern Vancouver Island who have marine-inspired art that could be promoted in the series. Photo courtesy Suzanne Jolly
North Island artists wanted for contributions to new docuseries

Tyler Turner of Canada competes on his way to winning the men’s snowboard cross SB-LL1 final at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Campbell River Paralympian Tyler Turner comes home with two medals

Shawn Decaire from Kwesa Place unveils the “Angel Pod” tiny home concept at the Campbell River Art Gallery. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Tiny Home pods for unhoused people unveiled in Campbell River