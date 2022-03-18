Bottle drive supports Ukrainian relief effort

Wearing ribbons to show solidarity with Ukraine, Lois Tirebuck and Kathy Fitzsimmons and other members of St. Peter’s Anglican Church are getting ready to welcome donations of bottles there to raise money for aid to Ukraine on Saturday, March 26. Photo contributed

On March 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Anglican Church will be holding a bottle drive in its parking lot at 228 S. Dogwood Street.

All funds from the bottle returns will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross Relief Funds for aid in Ukraine.

How does the Red Cross Help? The following is from the Red Cross/Red Crescent website: “International Red Cross teams are currently helping in a variety of ways, including: Delivering food and hygiene parcels to families fleeing. Providing first aid training for thousands of people sheltering in metro stations and bomb shelters in Ukraine.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverUkraine