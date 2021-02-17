Walking is the most natural form of exercise and its benefits are countless. METRO

Boost your immunity with daily walks

By Dianne Robb,

Community Relations Manager, Berwick by the Sea

Walking is the most natural form of exercise and its benefits are countless.

It helps improve your mood and your digestion. It boosts your immunity and helps you sleep better at night, along with improving circulation and strengthening muscles. Did you know that walking actually increases creative output? It allows our minds to wander and come up with ideas that we might not otherwise think about.

Berwick by the Sea is located within walking distance to downtown and has a half kilometre sidewalk on the property that circles the perimeter of the building. I spoke with several independent living residents about the benefits of walking and why they do it.

Tom and Evelyn, married for 70 years on April 10th, walk 4 times a day in all types of weather, for 20 minutes at a time. “I really enjoy the fresh air and exercise,” Tom says.

Donna and her Shih Tzu Coco, have lived at Berwick for one month now. Donna agrees with Tom and says, “It makes me feel good to be in the fresh air. It helps with stress and makes me feel healthy.” Donna normally walks for 40 minutes in the afternoon, depending on the weather. Her favourite spot is Elk Falls, where Coco has no problem walking on the suspension bridge.

Hazel is still walking every day at 94 years of age. “I’ve always walked. Even when I lived up on Birch, if there wasn’t too much to carry, I would walk to town and leave the car behind.” She walks for 20 minutes or half an hour, preferring to walk alone. “It’s good for the mind,” Hazel told me.

Dot has lived at Berwick for over 4 years now. She walks 4 times a day in clear weather, for 15 to 20 minutes at a time. “It’s good exercise and fills the time,” she told me.

We hope you’re finding the time to venture out for healthy walks, in this beautiful community we live in.

For more information about life at Berwick by the Sea’s Independent Living Community, please contact Dianne Robb, Community Relations Manager, at 250-914-8055.

Take care and stay safe.

