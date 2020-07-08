Blood donor clinic schedule released

Blood Donor Clinics will be held in Campbell River at the Campbell River Community Hall at 410 -11th Avenue on the following dates:

• Tuesday, July 14 from 12:30-6:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, July 15 from 10:30-6:30 p.m.

• Thursday, July 16 from 12:30-6:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, October 6 from 12:30-6:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, October 7 from 10:30 -6:30 p.m.

• Thursday, October 8 from 12:30-6:30 p.m.

All donors are asked to book their appointments in advance.

For updates regarding covid -19, visit: https://www.blood.ca/en/covid19

How to book:

Book individually at www.blood.ca – 1-888-236-6283 (1-888-2-DONATE) or download the GIVEBLOOD app.

For groups of three or more, email your preferred date, times and how many appointments and they will book you in and send you sign up sheets. Email gayle.voyer@blood.ca

Check your eligibility before you book:

Do the eligibility quiz before you donate: https://blood.ca/en/blood/eligibility-quiz

More on Eligibility: https://blood.ca/en/blood/abcs-eligibility

Travel in the last year outside of Canada or the USA: https://blood.ca/en/blood/travel

More questions? Call 1-888-2-DONATE.