Blackburn banner intended to be ‘a joy to look at’

Artwork is the sixth mural installed on Shoppers row in downtown Campbell River

The mural is made up of four vinyl panels and was installed by River ink.

Blackburn says about his original work, “I love working with patterns and collage. The floral theme will be wonderful this summer alongside the Year of the Garden theme for the street banners.

“The work is colourful, fresh and one never tires of examining it! It is meant to be simply looked at, forcing the eye to move around its complex patterns. It is intended to provide joy to the observer.”

Picasso famously said “Sometime art is simply for looking at,” Blackburn points out.

“This artwork is intended to be a joy to observe and explore – very floral in nature and evoking the beautiful fragrances of nighttime blooms. It is also a metaphor for the beauty of the Milky Way.”

ArtCampbell River

