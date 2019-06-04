Black Creek playground a finalist for a $100,000 makeover

In the contest submission, the Black Creek playground is described as “30 years old, very outdated, and showing serious signs of wear and tear. The holes in the wood posts are perfect homes for wasps, the ‘ride on’ toys barely budge, lumber is rotting, and metal components are rusted and weathered.”

The Black Creek Community Centre Playground is one step closer to winning $100,000 for a new playground.

The British Columbia Automobile Association BCAA Play Here contest has named it six finalists to win one of three new play spaces, and the Black Creek entry has made it into the final stages.

The best part is, Black Creek is already guaranteed to be a winner, to some degree.

Each of the three grand prizes is worth $100,000, and the other three finalists receive runners-up cash prizes for their play projects of between $10,000-$30,000 – made possible by Evo Car Share, created by BCAA.

Voting is open until June 23 at www.bcaaplayhere.com

British Columbians can vote for their favourite play space every day. Winners will be announced July 2.

“This year’s nominations showed us again that there’s a big need for better play spaces throughout B.C.,” said Shawn Pettipas, BCAA’s director of community engagement. “Our BCAA Play Here experience consistently shows us that play spaces have enormous value far beyond play. The best play spaces bring the community together and every one of our finalists showed us through their nominations how a revitalized space would significantly impact children, families and their entire community.”

Narrowed by a judging panel from hundreds of nominations, this year’s finalists are:

Black Creek Community Centre Playground – Black Creek

Mediated Learning Academy (All Together Now – Inclusive Play Space) – Coquitlam

Oliver Small Wheels Playground – Oliver

Sayward School Playground – Sayward

The Beehive, South Canoe Elementary – Salmon Arm

TI’etinqox School – Tl’etinqox