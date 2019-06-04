Black Creek playground a finalist for a $100,000 makeover

The Black Creek Community Centre Playground is one step closer to winning $100,000 for a new playground.
The British Columbia Automobile Association BCAA Play Here contest has named it six finalists to win one of three new play spaces, and the Black Creek entry has made it into the final stages.
The best part is, Black Creek is already guaranteed to be a winner, to some degree.
Each of the three grand prizes is worth $100,000, and the other three finalists receive runners-up cash prizes for their play projects of between $10,000-$30,000 – made possible by Evo Car Share, created by BCAA.
Voting is open until June 23 at www.bcaaplayhere.com
British Columbians can vote for their favourite play space every day. Winners will be announced July 2.
Narrowed by a judging panel from hundreds of nominations, this year’s finalists are:
Black Creek Community Centre Playground – Black Creek
Mediated Learning Academy (All Together Now – Inclusive Play Space) – Coquitlam
Oliver Small Wheels Playground – Oliver
Sayward School Playground – Sayward
The Beehive, South Canoe Elementary – Salmon Arm
TI’etinqox School – Tl’etinqox