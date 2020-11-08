Black Creek neighbourhood is north Island’s first FireSmart community

Area C director Edwin Grieve and neighbourhood resident Kelly Horobetz unveiled a sign recognizing the Martin Park Drive community in Black Creek as a FireSmart Community. Photo supplied

On Saturday, Nov. 7, Area C director Edwin Grieve and area resident Kelly Horobetz unveiled a sign recognizing the Martin Park Drive neighbourhood in Black Creek as a FireSmart community.

This is the first north Island community to achieve this designation.

“It’s great to see these residents being proactive to make their community resilient if a wildfire should happen in their area,” said Oyster River Fire chief Bruce Green.

Over half of houses that burn during a wildfire are caused by ember transfer, not by direct flame contact. FireSmart homes are 90 per cent more likely to survive a wildfire. By taking some simple proactive steps, such as moving firewood away from the home structure, having an evacuation plan, and keeping your gutters clean of debris, you can make your house FireSmart. To find out more about how to FireSmart your home and neighbourhood, go to the FireSmart BC website: www.firesmartbc.ca or call your local fire department.

Comox Valley



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.