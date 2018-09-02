Black Creek Fall Fair and Open Car Show coming up

The Black Creek Fall Fair Society and Black Creek Community Centre co-host another great Fall Fair on Saturday, Sept. 8 (9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.) and the Black Creek Open Car Show, on Sunday, Sept. 9 (noon-3:30 p.m.)

Both events are held at the Black Creek Community Centre at 2001 Black Creek Rd. Entry is by donation.

“The Black Creek Fall Fair has been undergoing quiet changes behind the scenes,” said Dana Starritt, executive director of the Black Creek Community Centre. “The fair’s planning committee became an official board of directors and the fair became its own society. With these organizational changes, and the addition of the Black Creek Open Car Show on Sunday, the fair has hopes of accessing new sources of funding and continuing to grow and develop with each coming year.”

On Saturday, the festivities will begin with a welcome from the K’omox First Nation, on whose traditional territory the fair will take place. The musical stage will be graced with local artists Rykes Davies, Anela Kahiamoe and Friends, and Christy Vanden.

On Sunday, Glen Brown and Shotgun Kelly will keep the festivities going. At the fair, families can enjoy a kids’ carnival, petting zoo, pony rides, demos, local artisans and vendors, scrumptious food, a raffle, a silent auction, Strong Man and Strong Woman contest. Fair attendees are invited to enter the corn shucking and watermelon eating competitions, and enjoy unique butter churning, spinning and weaving demonstrations, among many other attractions.

On Sunday, enjoy the beer garden and live music, while People’s Choice voting determines the top 3 autos.

“The Black Creek Fall Fair is a great opportunity for our rural community to shine and connect with each other and the wider region. This event has been nearly a year in the making and it’s exciting to see everything fall into place,” said Tanya Massa, Black Creek Fall Fair co-ordinator.

Thank-you to the generous event sponsors: Peninsula Co-op, Black Creek Farm & Feed, Discovery Foods, Quinsam Communications, Glacier Water Hauling, The Eagle 97.3, Dodge City Cycles, Pacific Coastal Airlines, Long & McQuade, CrossFit Dodge City, and the numerous local businesses who have donated to the Silent Auction.

About the Black Creek Fall Fair Society: The Black Creek Fall Fair Society was recently founded in 2017, as a non-profit organization with the mandate to deliver the popular annual Black Creek Fall Fair, a tradition dating back over 50 years. This community festival has occurred on the second Saturday in September each year and celebrates the start of the fall season with all-day activities that are fun for all ages.

For more information, visit www.blackcreek-cc.com/black-creek-fall-fair or find the event on Facebook.