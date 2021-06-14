‘#BidToBuild’ auction launching to support affordable housing

Auction builds on last year’s successful effort, with new twists

An online auction is launching to support Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North (VIN) housing projects in Campbell River and Courtenay.

The auction, called ‘Bid to Build,’ features virtual bidding for almost 200 items, experiences and trips donated by local businesses and individuals from June 17 to 27.

Proceeds will support Habitat VIN’s projects on 461 Hichey Rd. in Campbell River and 1375 Piercy Ave. in Courtenay. Together, these projects will provide 32 families in need with safe and affordable homes.

“Not only is there a greater need for affordable homeownership, the cost of lumber and other building materials has never been higher. We need community support to continue building, especially since we’re about to break ground on the largest projects in our history,” said Pat McKenna, Habitat VIN’s executive director.

The auction builds upon the 2020 Bid to Build auction, the first such event held by the organization.

But this year’s event has a few added features, including those who register early (before June 17) being entered to draw one of five $100 gift cards to restaurants in Courtenay, Comox, Campbell River and Cumberland.

There is also a secret prize, about which Habitat VIN will be giving clues via social media. This price is transferable and can be gifted to others.

Registeration for the auction is available online.

Campbell River