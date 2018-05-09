Beth Hamilton, Brian Preston Memorial Diamond Raffle is back to support Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Preston Jewellers, Corona Jewellery Company and Neal Hamilton have joined together once again to provide a beautiful diamond pendant to help raise funds to fight cystic fibrosis.

The raffle is in memory of two people who were a very special part of the CF cause – Beth Hamilton whose son Michael has CF was a tireless volunteer for Cystic Fibrosis Canada’s Campbell River Chapter, and Brian Preston, former owner of Prestons Jewellers and long time supporter of the cause. Hamilton and Preston initiated a diamond raffle in 2002 in an effort to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. To honour Hamilton and Preston’s commitment and to continue their legacy the diamond raffle has become an annual fundraiser.

The prize this year is a gorgeous Canadian diamond pendant. Kimberley Preston Stevens, Owner of Prestons Jewellers said “it is our pleasure to support this important cause – it was important to my father and is important to me to continue in the fight against cystic fibrosis.”

The $10 tickets are available at Preston Jewellers and will also be sold at Quality Foods April May 25 and 26. They would make a great Mothers Day gift. The draw will take place at the Brind’Amour/Nugent-Hopkins Dinner and Auction on Sat., June 16.

All funds raised go to Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Campbell River Chapter to support high quality clinical care for people with cystic fibrosis and medical scientific research to find a cure or control for this life threatening disease.