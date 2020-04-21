Berwick by the Sea celebrates frontline heroes after COVID-19 patient recovers

Berwick Retirement Communities celebrated their “frontline heroes” and thanked them for successfully managing the case of COVID-19 in the Campbell River retirement building.

It was reported on March 26 that a resident of Campbell River’s Berwick by the Sea building had tested positive for COVID-19. That resulted in residents being quarantined in their suites for two weeks and a number of measures implemented to manage the situation and prevent a further outbreak.

RELATED: Case of COVID-19 at Campbell River seniors residence confirmed

A statement from Berwick said that Berwick’s “frontline heroes” demonstrated unwavering commitment to the residents and each other and the resident had recovered from COVID-19.

“They have been incredibly successful in managing the situation of the now recovered COVID-19 case at Berwick by the Sea,” the April 8 Berwick statement says. “They continue to deliver superior service, care and compassion to our residents and their families during these difficult times.

“We have received incredible feedback from family members and residents applauding this team’s extraordinary courage and service. Today, we wish to salute our entire Berwick by the Sea team of people and thank them again for the very important role they are playing in the global fight against the Novel Coronavirus.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island pandemic postcard project asks people to share COVID-19 experiences

Just Posted

Movie day to raise funds for rehabilitation of Campbell River apartment fire victims

On April 25, all movies rented on TELUS portals in the city will proceed towards the community fundraiser

City provides emergency support to extend hotel accommodation for people affected by apartment fire

City will also advocate with community partners for more provincial funding

Berwick by the Sea celebrates frontline heroes after COVID-19 patient recovers

Berwick Retirement Communities celebrated their “frontline heroes” and thanked them for successfully… Continue reading

Campbell River youth create film asking their generation to stay home

Filmmakers liken pandemic to world wars as ‘generation defining’

MP Rachel Blaney happy with federal funding revisions for small busineses

Blaney provides latest updates on Canadian Emergency Businesses Action, COVID-19 and more

‘Every action counts’: B.C. reports 1 new death, 25 new cases of COVID-19

Hospitalized patients rose slightly to 109

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

COVID-19 outbreak declared at chicken processing plant as 28 workers test positive

Vancouver Health Authority has declared an outbreak at the facility

Two staff, two patients at B.C. care home part of latest COVID outbreak

Fraser Health classified Maple Ridge seniors facility outbreak effective Saturday, April 18

State of Emergency declared in village off Northern Vancouver Island due to COVID-19 outbreak

Local governments on Cormorant Island take strict action to combat the spread of the virus.

Evacuation order issued for several Cache Creek properties as water levels rise

Rising water levels have forced several residents from their properties as flood risk increases

B.C. prepares to use donated, ‘alternative’ COVID-19 protective gear

Rigorous testing done first, Health Minister Adrian Dix says

Death toll in Nova Scotia shootings rises to 23

The gunman died in a confrontation with police Sunday

COVID-19: Shelter-seeking B.C. homeless group resorts to sleeping in graveyard

People to camp near Parksville church at night as group looks for assistance

Most Read