Berwick by the Sea celebrates frontline heroes after COVID-19 patient recovers

Berwick Retirement Communities celebrated their “frontline heroes” and thanked them for successfully managing the case of COVID-19 in the Campbell River retirement building.

It was reported on March 26 that a resident of Campbell River’s Berwick by the Sea building had tested positive for COVID-19. That resulted in residents being quarantined in their suites for two weeks and a number of measures implemented to manage the situation and prevent a further outbreak.

A statement from Berwick said that Berwick’s “frontline heroes” demonstrated unwavering commitment to the residents and each other and the resident had recovered from COVID-19.

“They have been incredibly successful in managing the situation of the now recovered COVID-19 case at Berwick by the Sea,” the April 8 Berwick statement says. “They continue to deliver superior service, care and compassion to our residents and their families during these difficult times.

“We have received incredible feedback from family members and residents applauding this team’s extraordinary courage and service. Today, we wish to salute our entire Berwick by the Sea team of people and thank them again for the very important role they are playing in the global fight against the Novel Coronavirus.”

