Become a legend: enter the Timberline Smash Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament

The Timberline Secondary Esports Smash Team is running a Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament for the Nintendo Switch on Saturday, July 9.

You do not need to be a Timberline Student to attend, all ages and all skill levels can attend. This is Campbell River’s first Smash Brothers Tournament since 2017 so organizers would like to get as many people out as possible attending and seeing the ESports side of things.

The event is being held in Room g122 in the lower parking lot. The door is open at 11 a.m. They are running both Doubles 2v2 events and Singles 1v1 events.

All attendees are asked to bring their own controllers and some money to pay the venue fee and entry fee which are below

– $5 Venue Fee

– $5 Singles Bracket, $10 per team (Team sign ups are at the door)

Doors open at 11 a.m.

Doubles is at 11:30 a.m.

Singles is at 12:30 p.m.

Attendees also need to sign up online or show up before and sign up online. Signing up online is highly recommended.

Sign up link: https://www.start.gg/tournament/timberline-smash-where-legends-are-born-1/details

For mor einformation, email: wyn.rogers@outlook.com

