Tickets are now on sale for the Hospital Foundation’s annual lottery.

Because You Care Campbell River Hospital Foundation lottery now on sale

It’s that time of year again, tickets are now on sale for the Hospital Foundation’s annual lottery.

This is your chance to help support quality health care right here in Campbell River, all while having a chance to win one of three amazing prizes, valued at nearly $30,000.

With only 2,750 total tickets, and on the heels of a sellout in 2017, Campbell River locals are encouraged to buy as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Funds from this year’s lottery will be supporting women’s health and will be used to purchase a Hologic Myosure Tissue Removal System. This system provides clear visualization into the uterine cavity, can resect unwanted uterine tissue with the use of a blade and fluid management system, provides better tissue contact for efficient tissue removal and to minimize the risk of perforation, which maintains uterine form, uterine function is preserved and collected specimens intact. This one system helps with many procedures and treats a wide range of intrauterine pathologies.

About The “Because You Care” Lottery:

The grand prize for the Lottery is an enticing $10,000 Cash and a $10,000 travel voucher. The second prize is $2,500 cash and a return trip for two to any scheduled West Jet destination and the third prize is $1,000 cash and an all-inclusive trip to the Mayan Riviera, Mexico. Tickets are now available and can be purchased online and with various retailers. Details are available on the Foundation website: www.crhospitalfoundation.ca. Winners will be drawn on June 1 at 12 p.m.

About the Campbell River Hospital Foundation:

The Campbell River Hospital Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising funds to support our hospital and Yucalta Lodge through equipment purchase, staff education and special projects that help enhance the service and treatment of patients and residents.

Previous story
Spring has sprung!

Just Posted

Change needed now to avoid more devastating wildfire seasons: Struzik

‘At some point we’re simply going to run out of money doing it the way we’re doing it’

Campbell River board of education worried about effect of new payroll tax

‘At present the provincial budget has allocated no additional funds to offset this cost increase’

UPDATE: Driver involved in fatal motor vehicle incident near Campbell River arrested

A male driver involved in a motor vehicle incident at Highway 19… Continue reading

Campbell River middle school’s SWITCH allows students to learn about their passions

How would you have felt about middle school if you had been given class time to explore a passion?

Victoria’s Empress hotel lifts man’s ban over seagull fiasco

‘The lamps were broken. The room was trashed. It’s a really funny story to tell 17 years later.’

VIDEO: CF-18 Demo Jet paint theme revealed

2018 CF-18 Demo Jet gets its 60th Anniversary of NORAD paint job.

B.C. family’s Panama Canal cruise turned into construction zone

Cecilia Jenkins said a major construction project began moments after leaving a dock in Miami

New conclusion reached in Campbell River animal skeleton mystery – otters

A verdict is in on the animal skeletons that were dumped on… Continue reading

REPORT: Money laundered through B.C. casinos for years

B.C. attorney general reviewing report aimed at ending money laundering

Premier kicks off B.C. Wine Month with winery tour

B.C. Wine Month is intended to promote local wines ‘and the hardworking people who make them.’

B.C. men to return to court after sheriff shortage prompted charge dismissals

Judges in separate cases had slammed the government for not hiring enough sheriffs

Alcohol consumption on the rise on Vancouver Island

The increase has led to more hospitalizations as a result of alcohol consumption

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

UPDATE: Shooter believed dead, several injured in YouTube HQ shooting

San Bruno police asking people to stay away

Most Read

  • Because You Care Campbell River Hospital Foundation lottery now on sale

    It’s that time of year again, tickets are now on sale for…