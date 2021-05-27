Share your favourite photo of the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands for a chance to win. Photo supplied

Share your favourite photo of the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands for a chance to win. Photo supplied

Beaver Lodge Forest Lands focus of photo contest

Share what you love about BLFL to win free lakeside camping

Ready to put your photo skills to the test?

Jubilee Heights is holding a photo contest called #BeaverLodgeLens to celebrate the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands that lie just to the north of the housing development.

Photographers are asked to submit their favourite shots taken in the forest lands for a chance to win free lakeside camping near Campbell River.

Jubilee Heights is being developed by Couverdon Real Estate, which is owned by Mosaic Forest Management. The goal is to build Campbell River’s first “master-planned community” just south of the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands. Couverdon recently donated 13.4 acres to the City of Campbell River which was named “Burrell’s Bog” after long-time Greenways Land Trust director Ron Burrell, who passed away in October.

RELATED: City of Campbell River names wetland after late environmental steward Ron Burrell

The street names in the new development have even been named after the flora and fauna of the bog.

“Working with Greenways Trust has been important for Couverdon and we want to support the great work they do to maintain the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands. With this photo contest we are helping to promote stewardship opportunities for all neighbours to get involved, whether that be simply enjoying the benefits that come with getting outside, or joining as a volunteer with Greenway’s Adopt-A-Trail program,” said Ross McKeever, Director of Real Estate Development for Couverdon.

Sandra Milligan, Greenways Trust president, is also looking forward to the contest, “We are excited to see the entries coming in and look forward to promoting not only the talented photographers in and around Campbell River, but also the work of the volunteers whom have committed their time to making sure the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands maintains a safe and enjoyable trail system for all.”

Greenways Land Trust also runs a program to let people adopt-a-trail in the area, letting volunteers maintain their chosen trail, and equipping them with the tools and know how to do the job.

To enter, visit jubileeheights.com/photo-contest and simply upload your photo or add your photo and tag @Couverdon with the hashtag #BeaverLodgeLens on Instagram. The contest ends July 14, 2021 and winners will be announced shortly after.

RELATED: Jubilee Heights developer puts master plan on its website


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverEnvironmentOutdoorsPhotography

Previous story
Campbellton Community Garden manager acknowledged for years of work

Just Posted

Share your favourite photo of the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands for a chance to win. Photo supplied
Beaver Lodge Forest Lands focus of photo contest

Share what you love about BLFL to win free lakeside camping

Campers learn auto extrication at past year’s Camp Ignite. Photo supplied by Camp Ignite
Camp Ignite helps young women pursue firefighting careers

Campbell River firefighter helps organize yearly event

Vaccination rates on Vancouver Island by community and local health area as of May 24. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Vancouver Island’s top 10 most-vaccinated communities

More than 60% of adults have had a dose of vaccine in all local health area on the Island except one

A firefighter works to extinguish one of the boats in Tuesday night’s fire. Photo supplied by NC via Facebook
UPDATED: ‘Like something out of an action movie,’ two boats burned in Campbell River fire

Bystanders helped prevent further damage

The temporarily-named Island 3 vessel passed the south coast of Sicily on May 25. Photo supplied by Jay Ranson
Vancouver Island website tracks progress of Island-Class ferry and other vessels

Site creator ‘can’t resist programming’

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
VIDEO: Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Black Bear activity is picking up in Tofino and Ucluelet. (Westerly file photo)
Bears feasting on spring’s bounty around Tofino and Ucluelet

Pacific Rim’s WildSafeBC coordinator urging residents to keep attractants secured

Old-growth logging protesters display a banner at a blockade near the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island on Wednesday, May 26. (Facebook photo)
Arrests continued Wednesday at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

Total arrests now at 127 over 10 days of enforcement

The Atli Chip Limited Partnership team achieved an important milestone when they loaded their first barge of slash chips which will be delivered to a Paper Excellence mill. (Submitted photo)
First barge of logging waste chips successfully loaded in new First Nations partnership

Atli Resources LP is the forestry arm of the ‘Namgis First Nation

Most Read