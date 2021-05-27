Beaver Lodge Forest Lands focus of photo contest

Share your favourite photo of the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands for a chance to win. Photo supplied

Ready to put your photo skills to the test?

Jubilee Heights is holding a photo contest called #BeaverLodgeLens to celebrate the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands that lie just to the north of the housing development.

Photographers are asked to submit their favourite shots taken in the forest lands for a chance to win free lakeside camping near Campbell River.

Jubilee Heights is being developed by Couverdon Real Estate, which is owned by Mosaic Forest Management. The goal is to build Campbell River’s first “master-planned community” just south of the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands. Couverdon recently donated 13.4 acres to the City of Campbell River which was named “Burrell’s Bog” after long-time Greenways Land Trust director Ron Burrell, who passed away in October.

The street names in the new development have even been named after the flora and fauna of the bog.

“Working with Greenways Trust has been important for Couverdon and we want to support the great work they do to maintain the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands. With this photo contest we are helping to promote stewardship opportunities for all neighbours to get involved, whether that be simply enjoying the benefits that come with getting outside, or joining as a volunteer with Greenway’s Adopt-A-Trail program,” said Ross McKeever, Director of Real Estate Development for Couverdon.

Sandra Milligan, Greenways Trust president, is also looking forward to the contest, “We are excited to see the entries coming in and look forward to promoting not only the talented photographers in and around Campbell River, but also the work of the volunteers whom have committed their time to making sure the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands maintains a safe and enjoyable trail system for all.”

Greenways Land Trust also runs a program to let people adopt-a-trail in the area, letting volunteers maintain their chosen trail, and equipping them with the tools and know how to do the job.

To enter, visit jubileeheights.com/photo-contest and simply upload your photo or add your photo and tag @Couverdon with the hashtag #BeaverLodgeLens on Instagram. The contest ends July 14, 2021 and winners will be announced shortly after.

