Beacon Club board member Jodi Cohen and executive director Althea Vermaas accept a $10,000 cheque from Wayne Langman. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror

Beacon Club board member Jodi Cohen and executive director Althea Vermaas accept a $10,000 cheque from Wayne Langman. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror

Beacon Club expanding into bigger space

A $10,000 donation will help with renovation cost

The Beacon Club of Campbell River was glad to receive a large donation, which will help them expand their space and provide more room for programming.

“It’s very exciting, we’re going to be doing some renovations. Island Health has given us the entire bottom floor. We’ve had this up until now, but we’re going to be able to rent the other side. The $10,000 is going to help us do the renovations,” said executive director Althea Vermaas. “It’s very generous.”

The Beacon Club is a non-profit organization that helps support people with mental health issues in Campbell River. They provide space for people to have lunch, take part in programs, outings, events and just hang out. They have been supporting people in the area for nearly 25 years, and are looking to expand their space, which would greatly increase their capacity to help.

Thanks to a donation from Wayne Langman, a private donor, they are one step closer to realizing that goal.

“I’m just trying to do what Dr. Bonnie Henry says,” Langman said. “I’m just being kind, calm and safe.”

Vermaas explained that the club had been hoping to expand into the adjacent space in their building, which would add some lounge space, an accessible bathroom and a quiet room to help some members deal with anxiety.

“With COVID, we’ve been limited to six people in the club,” Vermaas said. “With the expansion, we’ll be able to open it up to 12 or 15. It’s huge. It’ll make us be able to put different games in.”

Vermaas said there’s about six weeks worth of work to be done to get the new space functional, but they are looking forward to having more room to stretch out.

There’s “lots more space for us,” Vermaas said.

RELATED: Beacon Club gets $2,000 boost following fundraiser

Great year makes great summer for Beacon Club


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCommunity

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
An unexpected anchor: German couple sailing the world find refuge on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Originally, registration for 85 to 89 year olds was expected to open Monday, March 15

What does it take to successfully win a seat in this room? Current, new and past city councilors chime in. Mirror File Photo
What does it take to successfully run for city council?

New, current and past city councilors chime in on what it takes to win a municipal election

An Aerial view of Zeballos. Western Forest Products contributed five parcels of land totalling nearly three acres towards the proposed 25 km Community Unity Trail connecting Zeballos and Tahsis. Photo courtesy, A. Janisse.
Forestry company donates nearly three acres of land for Tahsis & Zeballos’ community trail project

Western Forest Products’ five parcels of land will serve as an access point to the Community Unity Trail

Beacon Club board member Jodi Cohen and executive director Althea Vermaas accept a $10,000 cheque from Wayne Langman. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Beacon Club expanding into bigger space

A $10,000 donation will help with renovation cost

Baikie Island in the Campbell River Estuary is one of the ‘bright spots of conservation’ identified in the study. Photo NCC
Eastern Vancouver Island one of nine ‘Ecocrisis regions’ in Canada

Island habitat to many species of global concern is threatened by human activity

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

A fishing boat goes through a group of sea lions during the start of the herring run in Parksville Qualicum Beach on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)
Herring run now underway in Parksville Qualicum Beach region

PHOTOS: Dozens of onlookers, photographers take in the early action

Victoria police have determined the sudden death of a woman in Beacon Hill Park March 3 was a homicide. (Black Press Media file photo)
Woman found dead in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park deemed a homicide

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation

Herring are a key component in the ocean ecosystem. (BP file photo)
First Nation files injunction against DFO for small Smith Inlet herring fishery

Herring stocks in Area 10 too low for commercial harvest, Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nations argue

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
B.C. tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

A passenger bus involved in an accident along a logging road Friday night is carried from the crash scene by a tow-truck near Bamfield, B.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coroner says lack of seatbelts a factor in fatal Bamfield bus crash

2019 rollover killed two 18-year-old University of Victoria students during a field trip

Sam DiMaria, owner of Bella Rosa Orchard, examines his harvest in September. (Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News - File)
Funding initiative aims to boost sales for B.C. farmers, food producers

B.C. government’s initiative helping companies market their products as local

Most Read