Be an an angel to a child this Christmas by supporting the Angel Tree

Program is virtual again this year except for in-person on Starlight Shopping night

Campbell River’s Angel Tree program is back virtually for another season.

The Angel Tree is a program that allows people in the community to buy Christmas gifts for children in need. Children are referred to the program through selected agencies in Campbell River where a worker identifies families in need and completes an application.

In previous years, people would come down to a table set up in the Coast Discovery Inn where they would choose a tag from a decorated tree, then go out and buy presents for a deserving child. The past couple of years, the program has been running virtually, so people are asked to contact the society directly to get information about their child. People have until Dec. 4 to purchase gifts, which are then dropped off for volunteers to wrap and then distribute through the community.

In addition to being virtual, this year the Angel Tree will be offering a ONE-time only, in-person night at the Coast Discovery Inn on Friday, Dec. 2 from 4-8 pm. This is the night of the Downtown BIA Starlight Shopping night and the famous truck parade. Tags will be hung on the tree for the community to choose a child/youth as well as “needs” tags for highly requested items.

Dawn Hamilton, Angel Tree President, says, “for the majority of these children, this likely will be the only gift they receive for Christmas.”

If you are interested in donating or becoming an Angel to a child on the Angel Tree, contact the society through Facebook (“Campbell River Angel Tree Society”), email at angeltreesociety@gmail.com or by phone at 250-204-5637. After providing contact info, donors can choose their child and get shopping.

People can also donate money by e-transfer, cheque, or cash for children whose tags do not get picked, and for more necessary items like diapers, clothing, and other similar items.

Despite things being more difficult these past few years than in most, Hamilton is grateful to the sponsors, businesses, volunteers, and community members who keep the program going.

“Angel Tree would not happen without the generosity of this community… It’s just such a caring community.”

