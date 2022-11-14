Christmas tree (unsplash)

Be an an angel to a child this Christmas by supporting the Angel Tree

Program is virtual again this year except for in-person on Starlight Shopping night

Campbell River’s Angel Tree program is back virtually for another season.

The Angel Tree is a program that allows people in the community to buy Christmas gifts for children in need. Children are referred to the program through selected agencies in Campbell River where a worker identifies families in need and completes an application.

In previous years, people would come down to a table set up in the Coast Discovery Inn where they would choose a tag from a decorated tree, then go out and buy presents for a deserving child. The past couple of years, the program has been running virtually, so people are asked to contact the society directly to get information about their child. People have until Dec. 4 to purchase gifts, which are then dropped off for volunteers to wrap and then distribute through the community.

In addition to being virtual, this year the Angel Tree will be offering a ONE-time only, in-person night at the Coast Discovery Inn on Friday, Dec. 2 from 4-8 pm. This is the night of the Downtown BIA Starlight Shopping night and the famous truck parade. Tags will be hung on the tree for the community to choose a child/youth as well as “needs” tags for highly requested items.

Dawn Hamilton, Angel Tree President, says, “for the majority of these children, this likely will be the only gift they receive for Christmas.”

If you are interested in donating or becoming an Angel to a child on the Angel Tree, contact the society through Facebook (“Campbell River Angel Tree Society”), email at angeltreesociety@gmail.com or by phone at 250-204-5637. After providing contact info, donors can choose their child and get shopping.

People can also donate money by e-transfer, cheque, or cash for children whose tags do not get picked, and for more necessary items like diapers, clothing, and other similar items.

Despite things being more difficult these past few years than in most, Hamilton is grateful to the sponsors, businesses, volunteers, and community members who keep the program going.

“Angel Tree would not happen without the generosity of this community… It’s just such a caring community.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Campbell River marks Remembrance Day

Just Posted

Sayward director Mark Baker is the new chair of the SRD board. Photo courtesy SRD
Sayward director Mark Baker takes SRD chair role

Island Voices will be performing concerts in Courtenay and Campbell River in November. Photo supplied
Island Voices performing in Courtenay and Campbell River in November

Campell River held its Remembrance Day ceremony at the downtown Cenotaph Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River marks Remembrance Day

Canadian soldiers patrol an area in the Dand district of southern Afghanistan on Sunday, June 7, 2009. The federal government is hoping to have locked down a new location for a promised national memorial to the war in Afghanistan after the Canadian War Museum opposed a previous proposal, leaving the project in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?