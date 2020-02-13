Elk Falls Canyon below the suspension bridge. Campbell River Mirror file photo

BC Hydro to increase flow down Elk Falls Canyon to aid steelhead

BC Hydro is increasing water flows down Elk Falls Canyon to assist steelhead in migrating and spawning below Elk Falls.

BC Hydro is commencing five, two-day’s duration, steelhead migration and spawning flows down Elk Falls Canyon. This is to enable fish to access good habitat from the powerhouse tunnel outlet area up to the base of Elk Falls. The water releases from the John Hart Dam, which will increase from four cubic metres per second (m3/s) to 10 m3/s, will take place February 19-20 and then each Wednesday-Thursday to March 19.

Out of consideration for public safety, BC Hydro begins to increase the water discharges for each of the migration flows from the dam at night. For the first two-day pulse flow, the increase will begin the evening of February 18.

A public safety advisory is in place for the river from John Hart Dam to Elk Falls during the migration flows. You are asked to stay away from the river at this location during the migration flows. Temporary safety signage will be in place.

Water levels update:

The water levels in the upper Campbell River watershed have been slowly dropping since the Jan. 31 rain event and high inflows on Feb. 1. Upper Campbell Reservoir/Buttle Lake, which provides about 80 per cent of the watershed’s total water storage, is now at 219.65 metres, from its high of about 220.3 metres. With the current weather forecast, the reservoir level will continue to slowly drop, just as it will at Lower Campbell Reservoir/McIvor Lake.

RELATED: BC Hydro extends warning to be cautious around Campbell River

The John Hart generating station continues to run at full capacity, and may also do so during the canyon’s fish migration flows, with the total Campbell River flow being about 130 m3/s. Water inflows into the Campbell River system over the next week are forecast to be around 70 m3/s.

RELATED: Campbell River’s Canyon View Trail loop opens noon today

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River’s Dancing Tapas is the perfect combination of fun and meaningful fundraising

Just Posted

‘Blanket’ secondary suites bylaw for Campbell River stalls after first reading

Suites may be allowed in ‘all new construction’ but possibly not in ‘established neighbourhoods’

Campbell River rally shows support for Wet’suwet’en

Supporters gathered in front of MLA Claire Trevena and MP Rachel Blaney’s shared office space

Campbell River Rotary Honours Concert tickets now available

Get your tickets for the free performances at Tidemark Theatre March 1 while you still can

Community members express concern about hospital lab services at town hall meeting

Advocacy efforts in support of the Campbell River hospital laboratory, its staff… Continue reading

Campbell River author aims to shine a light on mental health, encourage others towards healing

Book launch to be held for Borderline Shine: A memoir

VIDEO: B.C. officials to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Valentine’s is the biggest day of the year to sell flowers in B.C.

Men should pre-order ahead of time Valentine’s Day, but they don’t

One day to go: Last-second Valentine’s Day ideas

Some quick, romantic options for the last-minute planner

Man posts 2019 letter resigning from military after latest RCMP enforcement of pipeline order

Daryn Forsyth said he could no longer serve a Crown whose actions he disagreed with

All VIA Rail trains, eastern CN rail network shut down due to pipeline blockades

The company says that means stopping all transcontinental trains across its Canadian network

Woman brandishing hammer allegedly robs B.C. Dairy Queen

The woman allegedly left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash

Clams, Slurpees and maple syrup: Abbotsford man takes #ShotgunJake challenge to new heights

Tommy Kippes (aka Tommy the Tractor Guy) develops online buzz with videos to honour Jake Virtanen

Dark web drug trafficking was tied to Nanaimo GHB lab, say RCMP

Police arrested three suspects after busting drug processing lab earlier this month

Canada Soccer to hold news conference in Langford amidst speculation of international game

Coach John Herdman and Canada Soccer are looking to play as many matches as possible

Most Read