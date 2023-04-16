Battle of the Books contested again among School District 72 schools

Winners of the grade 3 Battle of the Books (from left to right) Trennen Grootenboer and Rosie Fontaine from École Willow Point. Photo courtesy Jennifer Patrick/School District 72
District teacher-librarian Cathy Fowler presents medals to the winning grade 4 team from Ocean Grove. From left to right: Cathy Fowler, Elianna Brzovic, Cassidy McClung and Everlee Wood. Photo Courtesy Jennifer Patrick/School District 72
Penfield Elementary’s winning grade 5 team (from left to right) a student who can’t be named because of privacy request, Halen Claus, and Genna Couture. Photo Courtesy Jennifer Patrick/School District 72

The Campbell River School District’s popular annual literacy competition, Battle of the Books, celebrated 20 years inspiring and motivating young readers on March 14.

The Battle of the Books is a team-based, trivia style competition that challenges students on their recollection of six grade-appropriate books selected by teacher-librarians.

Teams first compete in their grade category at the school level for the title of school champion and then compete in a zone competition with the zone winners moving onto the district championship.

In addition to the reading, a big part of the competition is also the creative team names, signs, costumes, and chants that students come up with. The Timberline Theatre was packed with supportive family members who also proudly cheered, rang cow bells, and held up signs to cheer on their student readers.

In the first match-up of the day, École Willow Point’s team, The Jedi Slugs, comprised of Trennen Grootenboer and Rosie Fontaine took the grade three title. Unfortunately, fellow teammate Joelle Nickel wasn’t able to attend the district competition.

Ocean Grove Elementary’s team, Spy Sisters, won the grade four battle. They were Elianna Brzovic, Cassidy McClung, and Everlee Wood.

The grade five title was won by team Frog Stone from Penfield Elementary which included Halen Claus, Genna Couture and another student who cannot be named due to a privacy request.

