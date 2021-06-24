Barry Glickman honoured for emergency radio service

‘We are so glad that your contribution is being celebrated in this way’ — SRD Chair Brad Unger

Barry and Amanda Glickman, the SRD representatives on the Mid-Island Emergency Radio Coordination Team (pictured here on their boat), deserve much of the credit for a recent Memorandum of Understanding between the SRD and Cortes Radio, according to SRD protective services coordinator Shaun Koopman. They jokingly say Salty (their dog) is really the brains behind their operation, however. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

A Strathcona Regional District resident has been named Public Safety Lifeline volunteer of the year for Radio Communications by the Province of B.C.

Barry Glickman was one of five volunteers named this year. Glickman has been an integral part of the Strathcona Regional District’s Emergency Radio Communications team. He currently lives in Campbell River, but was on Cortes Island for years, and working as well in Tahsis He has served as a board member on Cortes Island, and volunteered with the Cortes Community Radio station to help enhance their disaster public broadcasting capacity.

Glickman also instructs amateur radio certification courses with the SRD, and represents the regional district on the Mid Island Emergency Radio Communication Team Committee.

RELATED: SRD and Cortes Radio sign ‘significant’ agreement for emergency communication

“Barry, his wife Amanda and dogs Salty and Murphy are the foundation of our Regional Emergency Radio Communications Team. I cannot even begin to fathom how many hours, kilometers, water taxis and ferry trips Barry has put in over the years to help build our strong regional program, which currently has 40 volunteers” said Shaun Koopman, SRD Protective Services Coordinator. “So it speaks to the scope of his effort in that when he was teaching in Tahsis, attending Mid Island Emergency Communication Team meetings in Parksville, installing antennas in Gold River. It wasn’t just an easy hop onto a highway from Campbell River for him.”

The awards are being presented virtually by Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth who said “public safety lifeline volunteers are the backbone of emergency response, and I can’t express enough gratitude for the dedication our volunteers have.”

“This year, we’re congratulating a few of these volunteers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to give back to their communities and use their skills to enhance public safety in British Columbia.”

“Our public safety volunteers are critical to the safety of our communities. Barry Glickman deserves high praise for all he’s done,” added SRD Board Chair Brad Unger. “Amateur radio has a long history of public emergency communication service. This is particularly true during disasters that cripple telecommunications and broadcasting services, and where amateur radio is often the only surviving means of communication. However, all the equipment in the world is meaningless without a team of professional volunteers to operate it.

“Thank you Barry for your hard work – we are so glad that your contribution is being celebrated in this way,” he continued.

Glickman’s video presentation from Farnworth is available on Youtube.

RELATED: Strathcona Regional District to test emergency radio system



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AwardsCampbell RiverEmergency PreparednessRadioStrathcona Regional District