Tina and Craig Herman had their heads shaved by the staff at Studio 10 on Saturday morning as the final part of their fundraiser for the Vancouver Island Mental Health Services. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Bald is beautiful

Campbell River couple raise money for mental health, shave heads in celebration

On Saturday Tina and Craig Herman made good on their pledge to shave their heads if they could raise $1,000 for Vancouver Island Mental Health Services.

The couple was at Studio 10 on Shoppers Row on Saturday morning.

Craig said that by the time they have tallied all of the money it will be closer to $2,000.

Tina said that she wanted to raise funds for VIMHS because she has family who suffer from anxiety and depression and she doesn’t see fundraisers supporting those societies very often.

She also donated her hair so that it can be made into a wig.

There’s still time to get a donation in if you couldn’t make it down Saturday by heading to their VIMHS page “Shave for Mental Health.” Just head online to vancouverislandmentalhealthsociety.org and scroll down a bit until you see the link.

