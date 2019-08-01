From left, Cadet Christina Matchett (Comox), Cadet Punta Arora (Surrey), Cadet Chloe Yip (Vancouver), Cadet Kyle Hui (Vancouver), Cadet Kaye Chan (Delta), Cadet Veronica Xia (Richmond), Cadet Celine Yeung (West Vancouver) pose for a photo at Sealand Flight at the Campbell River Airport. The cadets are participating in the Power Pilot Scholarship Program, which began on July 1 and will wrap up on Aug. 14. Photo by Capt. Angela Sargent, Unit Public Affairs Representative, Comox Cadet Flying Training Centre

B.C. cadets take flight

32 B.C. cadets earn coveted spots in Power Pilot Scholarship Program

By Sean Smith, Site Supervisor – Campbell River, Comox Cadet Flying Training Centre

While many 17-year-olds are anxiously awaiting the opportunity to take their drivers test and get their licence, eight Royal Canadian Air Cadets have spent the past few weeks studying and practicing to get a different licence; a licence to fly.

Since July 1, cadets from the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island have been in the classroom and in airplanes as part of the seven-week Power Pilot Scholarship Program based out of the Cadet Flying Training Centre at 19 Wing Comox.

A local flight school, Sealand Flight, once again has the contract to train cadets in preparation to take the flight test and Transport Canada exam and earn their private pilot wings. The Department of National Defence pays for all flight training.

The journey to participate in the Power Pilot Scholarship Program is not easy. The cadets who apply have to prove their ability, determination and fitness through a series of exams, interviews, a high school academic assessment and service within their respective Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadrons. Hundreds apply for the program every year, but only a select few make the final cut and earn their place in the training that happens every summer.

A total of 32 cadets from B.C. started training in Vancouver, Kamloops, and Campbell River, with more cadets training at Cadet Flying Training Centres in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

For more information on the Cadets Canada Program, visit http://www.cadets.ca

Previous story
Eagles appreciate rides provided by Coastline Mazda
Next story
Video: Good Samaritan climbs tall B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Just Posted

B.C. cadets take flight

32 B.C. cadets earn coveted spots in Power Pilot Scholarship Program

Getting Campbell River schools ready to welcome the kids back in September

Not everyone in the school district gets a couple months off over the summer….

New law targeting derelict vessels comes into force

Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act includes hefty fines

GoFundMe set up for 89-year-old machete attack victim in Courtenay

WARNING: graphic image

Woman charged by Campbell river RCMP with string of property offences

Accused of a string of property crimes in the Campbell River and Courtenay/Comox area since May 15

Video: Good Samaritan climbs tall B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

B.C. father charged with abduction of 4-year-old daughter; remains at large

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

Experts alarmed after deer meat from diseased herd allowed into Canada’s food system

CWD was first detected in Canada in 1996, and has since spread across parts of Saskatchewan and Alberta

Lack of oxygen likely caused fatal plane crash near Calgary, says TSB report

The pilot flying the Piper PA-31 Navajo was headed to the Springbank Airport

Province cracks down on second Victoria Trees Cannabis location, all to close today

Employees terminated, cannabis seized at all locations of popular cannabis dispensary

Free pardons now available for Canadians convicted of simple cannabis possession

Bill C-93 passed in the Senate in June and is now available for Canadians

Witnesses in trial for alleged killer of Abbotsford police officer didn’t embellish testimony, Crown says

Crown and defence to deliver closing statements at trial of Oscar Arfmann

Most Read