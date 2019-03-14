Awkward moments, and common ground

If you’ve read my blog before, you know I am pretty passionate about cycling. I write about it, I planned a career around it, and my travel plans are based on riding. It definitely takes up a lot of my time, energy, and brain space, but I do have other interests.

Rock climbing, travelling, and my kids are just a few. Chenoa often wants me to expand my horizons and become a little less one dimensional in social situations, and I agree. I’d love to discuss more than biking, as I do quite a bit more than just ride bikes, but I’m known for riding and it always seems to sneak back into the mix when I’m in a group.

Lately, I’ve been working on steering my conversations in different directions and I’m really enjoying it.

Last week, I went in for my semi annual Cancer follow up. (All clear by the way, healthy as ever) As with most doctor-patient relationships, I don’t know my doctor that well. He’s a specialist that fixed my issue and now he makes sure I’m staying healthy. Sure, he’s seen the inside of my bladder, but that doesn’t have us sharing photos of our kids or anything.

As you can imagine, or maybe you’ve been though it, having your bladder inspected is slightly invasive and kind of embarrassing. Normally I’d stare at the ceiling in silence and try not to make eye contact, but my doctor is an avid cyclist. He rides tonnes of road and is signed up for a seven-day stage race in Europe this year. It turns out we’ve travelled to some of the same places for riding and have similar training schedules.

So, instead of trying to expand my horizons and become a well rounded person, for 15 minutes while I lie on a table with two nurses and a 50-year old-doctor staring at my junk, we discussed what we both love. Bikes, racing, and training. I got to know my doctor a bit better, while he got to know me a whole lot better.

The conversation sort of removed me from the situation and before I knew it he was telling me that I am Cancer free … and to put my pants back on.

Next time I’m socializing, and fully clothed, I’ll get back to expanding my conversational repertoire, but certain scenarios call for something comfortable and easy.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

