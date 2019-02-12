Fire Chief Bruce Green (second from left) and Mrs. Rose Carnie presented firefighter Heidi Fuerste with the Bill Carnie Memorial Firefighter of the Year trophy.

Awards doled out at Oyster River Fire’s annual banquet

Oyster River Fire Rescue held its 2018 Annual Awards Banquet on Jan. 26.

This event honours the members that have completed training and have excelled as firefighters.

The awards portion of the evening began with Fire Chief Bruce Green and firefighter Len Apedaile presenting retired firefighter Jim Doberstein with a thank-you gift for his 28 years of service. Chief Green and firefighter Ian Emery then presented firefighter Nicole Emery with a framed version of her team jersey as a memento for representing the fire department in the 2018 Tour de Rock.

Deputy Chris Murray and Lt./Training Officer Martyn Thomas then presented a Firefighter Level 2 certificate to Tim O’Malley, and Fire Officer 1 certificates to Lts. Wil Baum and Kevin Cowie.

Comox Valley Regional District Area C director Edwin Grieve presented firefighter Ross Squire with his 25-year Provincial Long Service Medal.

Strathcona Regional District Area D director Brenda Leigh presented Fire Chief Bruce Green with the Federal Exemplary Service Bar for his 30 years of service.

To conclude the awards portion of the evening, Deputy Chief Chris Murray presented firefighter Jason Sorensen with the Rookie of the Year award, and Green and Mrs. Rose Carnie presented firefighter Heidi Fuerste with the Bill Carnie Memorial Firefighter of the Year trophy.

 

Deputy Chief Chris Murray (right) presented firefighter Jason Sorensen with the Rookie of the Year award

Strathcona Regional District Area D director Brenda Leigh (right) presented Fire Chief Bruce Green with the Federal Exemplary Service Bar for his 30 years of service.

Firefighter Ian Emery and Fire Chief Bruce Green presented firefighter Nicole Emery with a framed version of her team jersey as a memento for representing the fire department in the 2018 Tour de Rock.

Comox Valley Regional District Area C director Edwin Grieve presented firefighter Ross Squire with his 25-year Provincial Long Service Medal.

Most Read