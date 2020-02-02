Audience-loved MC back for 2020 Words on the Water

In this 2018 file photo, authors Bev Sellars and David Chariandy chat before they appear on stage at Words on the Water Friday Writers in Conversation event. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

The authors are set, the venue has been picked and an audience-favourite MC is once again returning for this year’s Words on the Water Campbell River Writers’ Festival.

Scheduled for March 27-28, this year marks the 19th time the festival has taken place in Campbell River.

It’s a celebration of literature and ideas enjoyed by writers and readers alike.

John Elson will be back in the role of MC.

This year’s commissioned poem – on water – is being created by Patrick Friesen.

The format has remained much the same this year. Friday night there will be an evening panel where the eight authors have been paired up and will be interviewing each other on stage.

Saturday’s daytime sessions are longer and more in-depth with each writer. Each session features two writers. Later on Saturday is the Literary Cabaret, where authors will often read their own new work, or something that inspires them.

This year’s authors include: Patrick Friesen, John MacLachlan Gray, Brian Harvey, Naomi K. Lewis, Lenore Newman, Eden Robinson, Joan Thomas and Ian Weir.

Coho Books is back as the offical bookstore and will be selling tickets ahead of the festival. Tickets are also available online. For more information, visit wordsonthewater.ca.

