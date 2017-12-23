Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

Grade 3 students from Northridge elementary school told us what they wanted to ask Santa for Christmas. Their answers will make you laugh.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Have a great video idea? Email:arnold.lim@blackpress.ca
From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa
Grade 3 students from Northridge elementary school told us what they wanted to ask Santa for Christmas. Their answers will make you laugh.
Public is warned to stay away from the Campbell River upstream of Elk Falls and in the canyon
The Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure takes issue with a Quadra Island… Continue reading
A group of concerned citizens has banded together to tackle the fentanyl… Continue reading
Environment Canada has release a special weather statement
Dr. Gilles Wendling has been asked to detail the ‘critical gaps’ he’s found in the plan
From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa
Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health
Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice
Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016
An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday
The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers
Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith
Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K
Three haz mat crews on their way to Alouette Correctional Centre
From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa
With Santa’s help, Campbell River Hyundai staff and friends were able to…