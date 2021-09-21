As Special Olympics returns to play, organization reflects on success of Howe Meeker Golf Day

95-year-old Howie Meeker never missed a single running of the 31-year-old Howie Meeker Golf Classic until his passing in 2020. The event raises funds for Campbell River Special Olympics. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

A full roster of golfers hit the links at the stunning Campbell River Golf and Country Club Aug. 14 to participate in the Howie Meeker Day of Golf.

The Howie Meeker Golf Classic has been the major fundraiser for Special Olympics BC – Campbell River since its inception in 1989. This annual event, due to Covid protocols, took on a different air this year but the smaller army of volunteers remarked it still held the same excitement and enthusiasm.

Sadly, Howie Meeker passed away in November 2020. His presence, above all, was sorely missed. He always participated in the successful fundraiser in person. In his 95th year and at the 30th running of the event in August 2018, it was announced that Meeker would be taking a step back and welcome a new co-host to carry on with the event. NHL player Clayton Stoner had signed on to be co-host with Meeker to ensure the fundraiser continues in Meeker’s name into the future.

Special Olympic athletes in Campbell River are looking forward to the return to sports this fall. Golfers will be pleased to know the Howie Meeker Golf Classic planning committee are setting the date for August 2022.