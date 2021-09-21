95-year-old Howie Meeker never missed a single running of the 31-year-old Howie Meeker Golf Classic until his passing in 2020. The event raises funds for Campbell River Special Olympics. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

95-year-old Howie Meeker never missed a single running of the 31-year-old Howie Meeker Golf Classic until his passing in 2020. The event raises funds for Campbell River Special Olympics. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

As Special Olympics returns to play, organization reflects on success of Howe Meeker Golf Day

Athletes prepare for sports to re-start

A full roster of golfers hit the links at the stunning Campbell River Golf and Country Club Aug. 14 to participate in the Howie Meeker Day of Golf.

The Howie Meeker Golf Classic has been the major fundraiser for Special Olympics BC – Campbell River since its inception in 1989. This annual event, due to Covid protocols, took on a different air this year but the smaller army of volunteers remarked it still held the same excitement and enthusiasm.

Sadly, Howie Meeker passed away in November 2020. His presence, above all, was sorely missed. He always participated in the successful fundraiser in person. In his 95th year and at the 30th running of the event in August 2018, it was announced that Meeker would be taking a step back and welcome a new co-host to carry on with the event. NHL player Clayton Stoner had signed on to be co-host with Meeker to ensure the fundraiser continues in Meeker’s name into the future.

Special Olympic athletes in Campbell River are looking forward to the return to sports this fall. Golfers will be pleased to know the Howie Meeker Golf Classic planning committee are setting the date for August 2022.

Previous story
Campbell River conservationists to hold info session on Willow Creek restoration

Just Posted

A Campbell River Fire Department crew after extinguishing a car fire off the Island Highway around noon on Sept. 21, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Fire department responds to auto fire

Indoor raceways at an existing land-based aquaculture facility, similar to those planned for the proposed Gold River Aquafarms facility. Photo courtesy Robert Walker.
Gold River Aquafarms project waiting on regulatory green light

NDP candidate for North Island - Powell River, Rachel Blaney. Photo contributed
Rachel Blaney on her way to victory in North Island – Powell River

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference after meeting with Governor General Mary Simon and triggering an election at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Liberals projected to win minority government in 2021 federal election