Wildlife artist Robert Bateman signs a book for Barbara Vosper at Direct Art Gallery in Campbell River Saturday. The internationally successful Canada artist was a popular draw as fans brought books, prints and anything else for him to sign. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Artist Robert Bateman draws a throng of fans to Campbell River appearance

Acclaimed wildlife artist Robert Bateman proved to a be a popular draw at his appearance at Campbell River’s Direct Art Gallery on Saturday.

He was there for a meet and greet in which admirers could bring whatever they wanted for him to sign. The Order of Canada decorated artist appeared at the request of his friend and gallery owner John Westergard.

An eager line of fans awaited their turn for a moment with Bateman who cheerfully posed for pictures and signed his name.

Barbara Vosper was one of the many who showed and was thrilled by the opportunity to meet Bateman.

“A dream come true,” she declared after.

RELATED: Robert Bateman back in Campbell River this weekend

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Historic Campbell River house has ties to famous explosion and Nazi persecution of Jews

Just Posted

Artist Robert Bateman draws a throng of fans to Campbell River appearance

Acclaimed wildlife artist Robert Bateman proved to a be a popular draw… Continue reading

Campbell River’s Tyee Plaza clocktower rises once again

‘This is truly a new beginning for an old friend of Campbell River’

Campbell River RCMP responded to 40 incidences of domestic violence in January

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE REPORT: Police note that often the domestic violence has occurred before

Robert Bateman back in Campbell River this weekend

Meet and greet at Direct Art Gallery in Tyee Plaza starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday

Province appoints special mediators in bid to end coastal forest strike

Amanda Rogers and Vince Ready given powers to craft recommended deal to break eight-month impasse

VIDEO: Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

New project aims to discover new parts of the bright star

Searchers for missing Comox Valley man Michael Gazetas seek van owner

Want to identify a truck which was heading west on Highway 28 the day Gazetas disappeared

Names in the mix: an updated list of potential Conservative leadership contenders

Deadline to register as a candidate is Feb. 27

B.C. man who alleged racial profiling at restaurant wants end to dispute

First Nations man says customer service he received was different than other patrons

Ins and outs of travel insurance amid novel coronavirus outbreak

There are now more than 31,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus

RCMP continue to enforce injunction against Wet’suwet’en opposing Coastal GasLink

Mounties reached the last and final camp along the access road south of Houston Saturday

Apparent shooting near Chuck E. Cheese in Lower Mainland leaves man in ‘grave condition’

Police were called Friday evening to a complex in Langley and say the shooting is targeted

Police had no right to seize hidden bedside camera from Airbnb condo in Toronto, judge says

The decision effectively ended the voyeurism prosecution of the Toronto condo owner, Michael Chow

Canadian women qualify for Tokyo Olympics with hard-fought win over Costa Rica

Victory means the eighth-ranked Canadian women can now work towards a podium finish at the Games

Most Read