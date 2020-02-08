Artist Robert Bateman draws a throng of fans to Campbell River appearance

Wildlife artist Robert Bateman signs a book for Barbara Vosper at Direct Art Gallery in Campbell River Saturday. The internationally successful Canada artist was a popular draw as fans brought books, prints and anything else for him to sign. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Acclaimed wildlife artist Robert Bateman proved to a be a popular draw at his appearance at Campbell River’s Direct Art Gallery on Saturday.

He was there for a meet and greet in which admirers could bring whatever they wanted for him to sign. The Order of Canada decorated artist appeared at the request of his friend and gallery owner John Westergard.

An eager line of fans awaited their turn for a moment with Bateman who cheerfully posed for pictures and signed his name.

Barbara Vosper was one of the many who showed and was thrilled by the opportunity to meet Bateman.

“A dream come true,” she declared after.

RELATED: Robert Bateman back in Campbell River this weekend