Artist donates painting to Campbell River RCMP

By Const. Maury Tyre

As the Media Liaison for the Campbell River RCMP, I’m often dealing with messages sent to us through our Campbell River RCMP Facebook account.

While sipping my coffee on a day off and checking on the site and messages, I received an absolutely amazing message from local artist Linda Goodwin. She sent a picture of an absolutely stunning painting of a musical ride horse and informed me that is was going to be donated to the local RCMP to do with as we wished.

I popped into work the following day extremely excited to discuss the painting with detachment management and we discussed what the plan would be for the amazing artwork. The original painting by Goodwin will be hanging in the victim services area of the Campbell River RCMP until Summer 2021 when it will be auctioned or raffled off to support Cops For Cancer.

“We are absolutely, so honoured and appreciative to have received such an outstanding donation to our detachment,” said Inspector Jeff Preston. “Our immense thanks to Linda Goodwin.”

Goodwin popped in later that week to drop off the painting and wanted no fanfare. I was supposed to be there to meet her, but as often is the case in policing, plans have to be altered due to priority policing calls.

I would like to personally thank Linda for her thoughtful gift, which she explained to me had been a labour of love.

With much respect and awe of talent, thank you

Sincerely,

Constable Maury Tyre

Campbell RiverRCMP