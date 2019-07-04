Artisans, artists and small businesses sell their wares at Willow Point Summer Market in Campbell River

Irene Pel is shown with one of her handcrafted quilts during the Willow Point Summer Market. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror Izzy Castle (left) is shown after selling one of her chocolate flowers to a happy customer. Castle also offers bath bombs, toques, beer cozies and colourful smocks. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror Noella Duncan, one of the organizers of the Willow Point Summer Market, paints a henna tattoo onto the wrist of nine-year-old Forrest Butler. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror Tables of books were among the offerings at the Willow Point Summer Market. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Sunrise Plaza was alive with activity throughout the Canada Day long weekend as artisans, artists and small businesses sold their wares at the Willow Point Summer Market.

“It’s super exciting, lots of vendors out today,” said co-organizer Noella Duncan, who provided henna tattoos to market-goers.

Unique items for sale included homemade soaps, quilts, jewelry, pet apparel, books and artwork. Culinary offerings included hot dogs and tacos. The market returns for the last weekend of July.

(Full disclosure: Mirror reporter Mike Davies was also selling his woodworking products at the market.)

