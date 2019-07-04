Artisans, artists and small businesses sell their wares at Willow Point Summer Market in Campbell River

Sunrise Plaza was alive with activity throughout the Canada Day long weekend as artisans, artists and small businesses sold their wares at the Willow Point Summer Market.
“It’s super exciting, lots of vendors out today,” said co-organizer Noella Duncan, who provided henna tattoos to market-goers.
Unique items for sale included homemade soaps, quilts, jewelry, pet apparel, books and artwork. Culinary offerings included hot dogs and tacos. The market returns for the last weekend of July.
(Full disclosure: Mirror reporter Mike Davies was also selling his woodworking products at the market.)
