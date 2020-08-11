Art vendors shine at Willow Point Summer Market

After a season without craft markets, it was time for artisans to shine at the Willow Point Summer Market.

Hosted by Crow’s Nest Artist Collective at its new location in Willow Point, the market had more than a dozen vendors.

Their wares covered the gamut: woodworking, clothing, spices, preserves, jewellery, natural products and more. Held over two days, the market was a chance for vendors who hadn’t had the opportunity to attend other outdoor markets this season due to COVID-19 restrictions, a chance to show their wares.

Vendors were spaced in the parking lot and a few were inside the art store with its giant garage door opened.

In-house potter Noella Duncan said visitors were very respectful about keeping their distance from one another and there were multiple hand-sanitizing stations around the market, as well as an outdoor hand-washing station.

“We’ve tried to treat people like adults,” she said. “I find people are doing much less touching and more just looking, which is great.”

The market kicked off Saturday evening and went until dark.

“People were shopping right until we were taking tents down in the evening,” she said.

It started back up again Sunday morning and ran until early afternoon with the hopes of attracting some of the Sea Walk pedestrian traffic.

While there’s no plans to offer any more craft markets this summer, the store is discussing potentially offering a market later on this year, though Duncan said it would have to be inside.

“We’re going to have to do some very strong thinking about it before we do that.”

