Art in the Garden! Beautifully inspiring stories & images

Dr. Lee Gass Lee will show a wide variety of ways to include all kinds of art in the garden.

On Wednesday, Oct. 3, Campbell River Garden Club presents “Art in the Garden,” an inspiring blend of beautiful images and entertaining stories that illustrate the aesthetic value of incorporating art into our gardens presented by Dr. Lee Gass.

His talk is at 7:30 p.m. at Campbell River Senior’s Centre, 1426 Ironwood.

Gass is a full-time sculptor and photographer who lives and works on Quadra Island. Prior to making his home on Quadra, Gass was an award-winning educator and science professor at UBC.

“Creating and maintaining beautiful gardens is a deeply meditative, artful and creative process. Gardens are even more beautiful with the presence of art. Including art in the garden creates a complementary focal point and reveals multiple levels of experiential beauty while enhancing the relationships between forms, shapes, textures and colours,” Gass says.

Gass will show a wide variety of ways to include all kinds of art in the garden including examples from around the world, from local artists and gardeners and from his own garden.

For more information contact Lucretia Schanfarber at 250-285-2213.